Three Brothers Take Honor Flight Together

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Saturday’s Greater St. Louis Honor Flight to Washington D.C. was a family affair for three brothers, who got to make the memorable trip together.

“It was a wonderful trip,” says Clarence Friedman, the middle brother of the three. “It was fast. We got to see an awful lot. There was nothing to stop us!”

Clarence, 87 of Florissant, served in the Army in the Korean War. Older brother Clete, 90 of St. Charles, served in the Navy in World War II and the younger brother, Joe, 84 of Belleville, served in the Air Force in the Korean War.

“All of the locations were good,” says Clarence of the visit to the memorials in the nation’s capital. “I don’t know if any one in particular stood out. Got to see an awful lot.”

He says being there with his brothers made it special. “That was good. We got a lot of recognition.”

Clarence’s daughter, Connie Wilson, served as his escort. She says it’s something she’ll never forget. “To be with these men, and everything they have done for our country, and to see so many people recognizing them. Giving them handshakes everywhere we went. It was just unbelievable.”

And the welcome home in Terminal 2 at Lambert Airport, left them almost speechless. “I have never seen anything like this,” says Clarence of the hundreds of flag and sign-waving people who greeted them, along with a band. “I expected one or two people. But, not just my family but extended family I see here.”

He says it makes them feel appreciated. “It does. It’s kind of hard to hold it back sometimes.”

Wilson didn’t even try to hold it back. “I’ve had tears in my eyes all day,” she said.

