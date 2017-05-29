Fire Hydrant Patriotism in Metro-East

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOX) – If you’re familiar with Granite City, have a patriotic spirit, a bit of artistic talent and some time on your hands, here’s the story for you.
Danny Greene with the “Grow Granite” initiative is gathering volunteers to paint dozens of rusty old fire hydrants near Wilson Park by Independence Day.
Greene did a test run on a hydrant near his home, splashing it with red-white-and-blue paint, “I can’t believe how nice they look. I mean, we’re not artists, but it really looks good. The volunteers are really gung-ho about this. I think we’ll get all 40 painted by July 4th.”
That’s when Granite City residents will get together for the annual “Patriots in the Park” fireworks display, one of the largest in the St. Louis region.
Greene says if all goes well, the project may spread to the other 800-plus hydrants across the city.
Donations to pay for all the paint they’ll need by July 4th are welcome, and can be dropped off at the Sherwin-Williams store on Madison Avenue in Granite City.