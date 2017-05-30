Confederate Monument Vandalized for Second Time This Month

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s spray paint on the Confederate monument in Forest Park, again, as vandals used black and red paint to write “Black Lives Matter,” “Nat Turner Lives,” and “End Racism” on its base.
“It’s disrespectful, but somebody’s trying to say something, I guess, and it’s kind of like, the wrong place to do it,” said one man who stopped to look at the statue. “There’s, you know, there’d be another way to voice their opinion.”
“People who understand both sides of the argument here, I think when you see something like this, start to stop listening a little bit,” another man said.
A woman on her morning jog through Forest Park told KMOX the monument has had an impact on her 5 1/2 year-old-son.
“He said, ‘Mommy, I want to grow up and be a builder so I can take that statue down,'” she told KMOX’s Brian Kelly.
She suggests the city of St. Louis put the money it would spend on cleaning the monument toward the fund to remove it.