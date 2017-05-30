Confederate Monument Vandalized for Second Time This Month

May 30, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: confederate monument, Confederate statue, Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s spray paint on the Confederate monument in Forest Park, again, as vandals used black and red paint to write “Black Lives Matter,” “Nat Turner Lives,” and “End Racism” on its base.

>> Read more on the controversy surrounding the Confederate monument

“It’s disrespectful, but somebody’s trying to say something, I guess, and it’s kind of like, the wrong place to do it,” said one man who stopped to look at the statue. “There’s, you know, there’d be another way to voice their opinion.”

slp2017053002 Confederate Monument Vandalized for Second Time This Month

Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

“People who understand both sides of the argument here, I think when you see something like this, start to stop listening a little bit,” another man said.

Related story: Alderwoman Introduces Plan to Remove Confederate Monument

A woman on her morning jog through Forest Park told KMOX the monument has had an impact on her 5 1/2 year-old-son.

“He said, ‘Mommy, I want to grow up and be a builder so I can take that statue down,'” she told KMOX’s Brian Kelly.

slp2017053003 Confederate Monument Vandalized for Second Time This Month

A visitor walks past the Confederate statue in Forest Park hours after it has once again been vandalized, sprayed with black and red paint in St. Louis on May 30, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

She suggests the city of St. Louis put the money it would spend on cleaning the monument toward the fund to remove it.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen