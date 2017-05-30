Get as Crafty As You’d Like at St. Louis Uncorked

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Craft beer lovers, don’t let the name fool you into thinking wine is the only enjoyable adult beverage at St. Louis Uncorked this weekend. We’ve got you covered with some hoppy, citrusy and smooth beer choices too.

When you arrive to the free event at Kiener Plaza on June 2-3, check out the Dirt Cheap Beer Wall. Here are just a few of the choices you’ll have:

Blue Point Toasted Lager:

ABV: 5.5% IBU: 28

Brewed with a blend of six specialty malts for a flavor as rich and unique as the town it’s from. Toasted Lager’s balanced flavor of malt and hops makes for easy drinking and our special proprietary lager yeast produces an exceptional, long-lasting smooth finish.

BeerAdvocate.com: 3.5/5

RateBeer.com: 3.1/5

Elysian Space Dust:

ABV: 8.2% IBU: 73

The hopping is pure starglow energy, with Chinook to bitter and late and dry additions of Citra and Amarillo.

BeerAdvocate.com: 4.1/5

RateBeer.com: 3.7/5

Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat Ale:

ABV: 4.2% IBU: 18

312’s spicy aroma of Cascade hops is followed by a crisp, fruity ale flavor delivered in a smooth, creamy body that’s immensely refreshing.

BeerAdvocate.com: 3.4/5

RateBeer.com: 2.8/5

Breckenridge Mango Mosaic Pale Ale

ABV: 5.5% IBU: 29

Mosaic hops naturally give off aromas of guava and mango, lending a unique sweetness to the hop character of this pale ale. To build upon the tropical attributes of the hops, we’ve added a healthy dose of mango. Mango Mosaic Pale Ale is a well-balanced montage of fruit flavors, fresh aromas, and refreshingly crisp goodness.

BeerAdvocate.com: 3.8/5

RateBeer.com: 3.2/5

Golden Road Wolf Pup Session IPA

ABV: 4.5% IBU: 50

Hoppy and refreshing. Highly drinkable with a wildly aromatic tropical and citrus character, it’s the perfect companion to keep on sippin’ for those long, sunny days.

BeerAdvocate.com: 4/5

RateBeer.com: 3.6/5

If you prefer something a little more “St. Louisy” or traditional, there will be plenty of Bud Light, Budweiser and Stella Artois available for you on Friday and Saturday.

Come down to Kiener Plaza for St. Louis Uncorked, which is a free event open Friday, June 2 from 4:00 – 11:00 PM and on Saturday, June 3 from 2:00 – 11:00 PM. The festival will feature multiple national and local music artists on the Bud Light Main Stage, beer, dozens of wine brands, Deep Eddy Vodka, Jameson products, food for purchase, local vendors and other festival experiences.

