Heroine Overdose Numbers Double Last Year’s

May 30, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: budget, Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, Heroin, K-2, Narcan, overdose

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The drug overdose epidemic in the city of St. Louis makes a sudden shift this past month, with one drug overtaking another.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, whose department responds to overdose calls, says synthetic marijuana overdoses have dropped 50 percent, but he calls the heroin scene in the city “horrific”, and says heroin overdoses have more than doubled in the past few years.

“We’re averaging 170 calls a month. We’re providing Narcan to these individuals, and we’re using about 170 doses of Narcan on these overdose cases per month right now for 2017,” he says.

With a shot of Narcan, the chief says 90 percent of heroin overdose patients are revived. Last year taxpayers funded $25,000 for Narcan in the fire department budget. This year, the chief is asking for $100,000 worth of Narcan for the budget year that starts July 1st.

