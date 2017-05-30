Illinois House Passes Tax Increases, Automatic Voter Registration

May 30, 2017 10:25 AM
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – An Illinois House committee has advanced legislation that would raise more than $5 billion in new revenue by increasing taxes.

Committee members sent the proposal to the House floor Monday along party lines. Senate Democrats approved the measure last week as part of a plan to break Illinois’ two-year-long budget gridlock.

Most of the funds it would raise come from increasing the personal income tax rate to 4.95 percent.

The Illinois Legislature also has overwhelmingly endorsed a plan to automatically register qualified voters.

The proposal would register eligible individuals automatically when they visit Secretary of State’s offices and several other state agencies unless they opt out.

The House endorsed it 115-0 Monday. The plan gained Senate approval earlier this month.It now returns to the Senate for agreements on changes.

Meanwhile, Illinois school chiefs are pressing lawmakers to pass a budget that fully funds schools before the legislative session draws to a close this week.

School district superintendents from across the state will convene at the state Capitol on Wednesday to urge lawmakers to produce the state’s first complete budget in two years.

The coalition is calling on Governor Bruce Rauner and legislative leaders to pay schools the one-point-one-billion-dollars in funds they say the state owes them.

