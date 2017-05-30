Illinois Man Dies While Hiking Near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Saguaro National Park officials say a 34-year-old Illinois man died while hiking near Tucson.
The park says Bradley Hughes of Geneva, Illinois, was found dead on a trail on Saturday. His water container was empty and authorities believe heat or dehydration may have been a factor in the death.
The high temperatures that day were in the mid-90s.
The park says hikers should be extra cautious during the summer by packing enough water and letting someone know of their whereabouts.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)