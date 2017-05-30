Listen To Win Passes To The Stash Home VIP at St. Louis Uncorked

Win: Pair of passes to the Stash Home VIP Lounge at St. Louis Uncorked
Contest Ends: Thursday, June 1, 2017
Listen to Mark Reardon Tuesday through Thursday for your chance to call in and win a pair of passes to Stash Home VIP Lounge at St. Louis Uncorked on Friday, June 2.
The Stash Home VIP Lounge at St. Louis Uncorked will be hosted by Mark Reardon and KMOX. The VIP Lounge will be open from 7:30-9:30 and guest will have access to complimentary appetizers from Rick Lewis of Southern, frozen custard from Ted Drewes, and drinks from Bud Light, Jameson, Deep Eddy Vodka, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and 7UP.
Find out more at KMOX.com/Uncorked.
Must be 21 years or older to enter. Click here for contest rules. Contest ends Thursday, June 1, 2017