Listen to Win Ticket Vouchers to The Rep Theatre

May 30, 2017 9:06 AM
Win: A pair of vouchers redeemable for one of six of The Repertory Theatre in St. Louis shows being performed between September 2017 and April 2018.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 3, 2017

Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of vouchers redeemable for one of six of The Rep shows being performed between September 2017 and April 2018.

The winner can select one of these six shows:

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time: September 6 – October 1, 2017
Hamlet: October 11 – November 5, 2017
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley: November 29 – December 24, 2017
The Marvelous Wonderettes: January 3 – 28, 2018
The Humans: February 7 – March 4, 2018
Born Yesterday: March 14 – April 8, 2018

Tickets for the event are on sale now, for more information go to the RepSTL.org

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 2, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

