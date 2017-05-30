Maryville Wins E-Sports Championship

May 30, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: e-sports, league of Legends, Maryville University

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Maryville University wins a national championship, not for a sport, but for video games.

Maryville’s team beat the University of Toronto to win the League of Legends championship in Los Angeles. One of Maryville’s star players, C.K.G., was interviewed on the competition’s webcast.

“For me as a collegiate athlete and a collegiate gamer, I pretty much dedicate either a third of my time to school and studies, probably more than a third, then League and my social life and my friend,” he says.

This is Maryville’s first national title. There will be 29 schools with varsity-level e-sports programs, many of them offering scholarships and some of them even building ‘e-sports’ facilities for players.

