Mehlville Close to Reaching Agreement with Teachers’ Union

MEHLVILLE, MO. (KMOX) – The Mehlville Board of Education is moving closer toward a contract agreement with the teachers’ union, but there are still some sticking points.

Kari Estes with the Missouri National Education Association serves as the union representative for the negotiations.

“We’re down to about two issues where we feel the district has not really moved very far and has maybe even changed direction in a way that we’re unhappy with,” she says.

She wouldn’t say what those two areas are, but she thinks the district is in better financial shape now than it’s been in years, and thinks it could be more generous with its compensation offer. The two sides meet Wednesday morning at 10:30 to continue negotiations.

“We’ve been negotiating since about March and this team feels that on some things we’ve made some movement. It’s been sort of long and tedious, but we’ve made some movement,” Estes says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook