Cardinals Fans Love Mike Shannon’s 1-Minute Shaming of Team’s Mistakes

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Outfielder Jose Martinez missing the cutoff man in the 7th innings of a 5-1 St. Louis Cardinals loss was apparently the breaking point for radio broadcaster Mike Shannon.

The poor throw sparked a minute-long tirade about how the team can’t make the types of mistakes that have plagued them thus far, and expect to be better than a .500 team. Monday’s loss moved St. Louis to a 24-24 record, and a tie for second in the NL Central.

KMOX’s Tom Ackerman set the scene during TIAM Tuesday, and played the audio from Monday’s game:

Here is part of Shannon’s rant:

“I mean, it changes the whole friggin’…it was a terrible throw. You can’t make those kinds of mistakes, and we see this all the time with this Cardinal team. You can’t, if you’re going to…you can do it, if you want to be a second-division club…and if you continue to play like that, you’ll be a second-division club.”

That section of the KMOX broadcast was quickly shared on Twitter yesterday by fans, and most people seem to agree with him:

Have I told you lately that Mike Shannon is the best? #stlcards — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) May 30, 2017

I can't like this enough. Mike Shannon is the best. https://t.co/ctvHCUGznM — Kevin Wheeler (@KevinWheeler94) May 29, 2017

"It changes the whole friggin… It was a terrible throw. Can't make those mistakes. We see it all the time with this club." – Mike Shannon — Brad Choat (@choatsnews) May 29, 2017

EPIC MIKE SHANNON RANT JUST NOW. "It happens all the friggin' time. You can do that if you want to be a 2nd division club." #STLCards — A Blog of Their Own (@BlogOfTheirOwn) May 29, 2017

