Mo. Legislature Proposes Further Cuts To Innovation

May 30, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Cuts, funding, innovation, T-rex

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri legislature is proposing cutting funding for the Missouri Technology Corporation from $22 million to just $2.5 million in 2018.

Patricia Hagan is executive director of T-REX, the start-up building on Washington Avenue, which receives some of its funding from the state. But what she says could really hurt are the equity investments that M.T.C. makes into some start-ups.

“These are ways to help companies get started, get them on their feet, but then the state gets an equity investment as part of that deal, so I think that is a key thing fr people to understand so that we can make the case,” she says.

Hagan says the investment availability helps keep companies here that would have otherwise left for venture capital elsewhere.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen