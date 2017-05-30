Mo. Legislature Proposes Further Cuts To Innovation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri legislature is proposing cutting funding for the Missouri Technology Corporation from $22 million to just $2.5 million in 2018.
Patricia Hagan is executive director of T-REX, the start-up building on Washington Avenue, which receives some of its funding from the state. But what she says could really hurt are the equity investments that M.T.C. makes into some start-ups.
“These are ways to help companies get started, get them on their feet, but then the state gets an equity investment as part of that deal, so I think that is a key thing fr people to understand so that we can make the case,” she says.
Hagan says the investment availability helps keep companies here that would have otherwise left for venture capital elsewhere.