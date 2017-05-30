New Downtown YMCA Location Opens This Week

May 30, 2017 6:50 PM
Filed Under: downtown, members, MX Building, relocation, YMCA

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The downtown St. Louis YMCA is on the move.

The facility located on Locust closed last week and it’s new location is opening this Thursday. The new location is at the Mercantile Exchange District (MX) building on 6th and Locust Street.

Gateway Region YMCA CEO, Tim Helms, says the new location – which won’t have a pool- is more appropriately sized for the amount of members the branch has.

The Business Journal reports the President of Alterra International, is in discussions to purchase the former YMCA location. Alterra International is the company developing the Jefferson Arms.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen