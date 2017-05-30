New Downtown YMCA Location Opens This Week

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The downtown St. Louis YMCA is on the move.
The facility located on Locust closed last week and it’s new location is opening this Thursday. The new location is at the Mercantile Exchange District (MX) building on 6th and Locust Street.
Gateway Region YMCA CEO, Tim Helms, says the new location – which won’t have a pool- is more appropriately sized for the amount of members the branch has.
The Business Journal reports the President of Alterra International, is in discussions to purchase the former YMCA location. Alterra International is the company developing the Jefferson Arms.