Pi Owner Talks Expansion, City Progress

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Pi Pizza is a St. Louis favorite, with five locations in the area and three more between Washington D.C. and Cincinatti, but owner Chris Sommers says there’s expansion coming soon.

“It’s a little bit too early to divulge, but there will be some Pi’s over seas, likely by the end of the year,” he says.

In addition to expanding his own business, Sommers thinks he has the recipe to get St. Louis growing.

“We need a strong core and a spine, but off of that we need very strong spokes, but unless they have something to attach to and can grow from that, then we just have further fragmentation,” he says.

In other words, the restaurateur who owns pizza joints in downtown, the central west end and the Delmar loop, says development needs to spread beyond those hot spots and to the neighborhoods on either side, north and south.

Sommers says the city needs a comprehensive plan. He also thinks leaders need to think outside their boxes.

“If we could get a combination of Civic Progress and St. Louis Development Corporation together to build a public-private partnership, and use the resources that those companies have and those individuals have, working alongside civic city government we can make some big changes, but it all has to fall under a plan,” he says.

