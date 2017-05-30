Sen. McCaskill Calls Failure of ACA “Sabotage”

May 30, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, insurance, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – If Obamacare is failing, as it’s opponents claim, it’s because of actions taken by the Trump administration , according to Missouri’s Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill.

McCaskill says the reason insurers are dropping out of the exchanges is because the administration is sabotaging the ACA.

“Once this administration said they were no longer going to enforce the individual mandate, and once this administration said they weren’t going to pay the risk sharing costs that were supposed to be paid by the government under the law, then the insurance companies are saying ‘wait a minute, this is too uncertain,” she says.

McCaskill has introduced a bill that would allow those in counties without an insurer on the exchange, to have access to same insurance members of congress get.

