St. Charles Fastest Growing County in Missouri

ST. CHARLES, MO. (KMOX) – St. Charles County continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in the state. The latest census bureau data shows three of its towns, Wentzville, O’Fallon and Cottleville, are among the fastest growing cities in the state. County Executive Steve Ehlman was asked if it might get too big and lose it’s charm.

“I don’t think so. 43 percent of St. Charles County is floodplain, which is never going to be developed, probably another 25 percent in the southern part of the county around Augusta is very hilly and the terrain is beautiful but it’s not a good place to build subdivisions. But it will always be a great place to go and have a glass of wine on a Sunday afternoon,” he says.

With growth comes growth pains, though. Elhman says Interstate 70 through St. Charles needs to be modernized to deal with all the traffic, and many roads need to be widened.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook