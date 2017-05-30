St. Louis Space Conference Discusses Humans Going to The Moon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The question isn’t when we’re going back to the moon. It’s when we’ll be living on the moon. At least according to those in town for the International Space Development Conference held at Union Station over the weekend.

“I always think of St. Louis as being ground zero for the manned, or human-ed, space program,” says 2017 I.S.D.C conference chair Christine Nobbe. Two trends, and one of them involves getting back to the moon sooner than later.

“There is a lot of talk about the moon or Mars, how you need to go to the moon first and practice a colony or a city before moving on to Mars. There is a lot of discussion about all of that and I agree. And also one of the big topics of conversation is how we can turn more and more of the space program into a private enterprise,” she says.

Nobbe says they’re pretty much for anything that furthers the mission of seeing humans living and working in space.

