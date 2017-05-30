West Nile Virus Still Prevalent in Illinois, Missouri

May 30, 2017 7:16 AM
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (KMOX) – Zika may have gotten more headlines lately, but in the bi-state area another mosquito-borne virus is still the bigger threat.

“As far as diseases go in Illinois with mosquito, West Nile virus is still the greatest threat. The type of mosquito that carries the West Nile virus is prevalent in Illinois and it has been since 2001,” says Illinois Public Health Department Spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.

152 people were infected with West Nile in Illinois last year, and four of them died.

