AMBER ALERT for Missing Salem, MO Girl

SALEM, MO. (KMOX) – An Amber Alert is in effect for a missing 13-year-old Salem Missouri girl. Trinity Lewis is white with blonde hair, blue eyes, five-feet, three-inches tall, 130 pounds. She was wearing shorts and a shirt, carrying a yellow and white drawstring bag.
The Dent County Sheriff believes Trinity is with two men, a 50-year old with a black beard and a 30-year old. Those are the only descriptions police released.
Trinity Lewis was taken from 723 County Road in Salem. The suspect’s were driving a two tone extended cap pick-up truck, there’s no license plate information.
If you see the truck or Trinity, call 911.