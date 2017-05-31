ATM Skimming Suspects Sought in Metro-East

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOX) – It was not a pleasant Memorial Day evening for some U.S. Bank customers in Granite City.

KMOX News has learned of an ATM skimming investigation.

Victim “Amy” says she got an alert from the bank, Monday night, about some suspicious activity on her account.

“I went immediately into my mobile banking app and was surprised and upset that my whole account had been drained with cash withdrawals, in Missouri, using my PIN number,” Amy says.

“Amy” adds she alerted Granite City Police and put out word on social media. She says she has been told criminals put some sort of device on the ATM to steal account information.

U.S. Bank sent KMOX News a written statement acknowledging they are working with local police on their investigation. Any of their customers who suspect fraudulent activity on their accounts, are asked to call 1-800-US-BANKS and speak with a fraud representative.

U.S. Bank says their customers assume no liability with unauthorized transactions.

Amy says she may never use an ATM card again.

“This process of skimming creates chaos and turmoil. It is very upsetting,” Amy says. “My wish is that these bad guys would turn their bad intentions into good. This world would be a better place.”

Below is the written statement from U.S. Bank’s corporate office:

For U.S. Bank customers who suspect fraudulent activity on their account, they should call 1-800-USBANKS and ask to speak with a fraud representative. If a U.S. Bank customer is impacted, we will block the account and reissue their card. They also have the benefit of zero liability protection against unauthorized transactions. We have state-of-the-art fraud monitoring techniques that watch for suspicious activity at all times.

