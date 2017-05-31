Cardinals Outfielder’s Mother Diagnosed With ALS

May 31, 2017 3:49 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Stephen Piscotty informed the media before Wednesday game that the reason he left the team for part of the last week was to be with his mother, who was diagnosed with ALS.

Piscotty says he needed to be back home to spend time with her, and the rest of his family. He said his whole family watched the Cardinals games last week because his mom thought it would be a fun thing to do.

He will bat sixth and play right field tonight against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and says it feels good to be back.

“My mom is very strong so she is going to battle and we’re going to be behind her,” Piscotty says. “She’s a tough cookie.”

