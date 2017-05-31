High School Freshman’s Newsletter Jumps to 30,000 Subscribers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local political analyst is getting some national exposure.
Gabe Fleisher of University City has been distributing his thoughts on the big issues of the day through an online newsletter called “Wake Up To Politics” for nearly half his life.
He’s a 15-year-old wrapping up his freshman year at John Burroughs High School.
“It really has been since the 2008 elections that I started getting interested in politics, and I’ve always really loved to read and write and I started sending newsletters to my mom,” he says.
Fleisher says that he’s now exploded from that first subscriber, his mother, to more than 30 thousand after a recent article about him turned up in the New York Times.
His big concern now is getting out his daily newsletter despite the pressure of taking finals.
“I get it done when I can, after I’ve done my homework, and it’s pretty difficult at times but it’s a lot of fun,” he says.