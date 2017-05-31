Indictment: 35 Trafficked Cigarettes, Synthetic Drugs

Associated Press May 31, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Cigarette Tax, cigarettes, Drug-trafficking, money laundering, synthetic drugs, Trafficking

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Federal prosecutors say three dozen people from six states have been indicted in Missouri on felony charges related to trafficking of money laundering and the trafficking of cigarettes and synthetic drugs.

The indictment returned last week but announced Wednesday alleges the 35 defendants plotted for more than two years to buy contraband cigarettes in St. Louis and resell them in Illinois and New Jersey. Other defendants are from North Carolina, Indiana and Virginia.

Missouri has the nation’s lowest cigarette tax. Prosecutors allege the proceeds from the illegal sales were laundered through accounts of convenience stores many of the defendants owned or operated.

The indictment also alleges synthetic drugs illegally were sold at a various convenience stores, with some of the defendants making the drugs themselves with precursor chemicals from China.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen