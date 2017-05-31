Newly Designed Home for Ballwin Officer Makes Progress

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new house is springing up in Manchester specially designed to meet the needs of a Ballwin police officer confined to a wheelchair after a shooting last summer.

Officer Mike Flamion says 2016 was a bad year for police, but things are getting better.

“To me it seems like the police are getting a little more respect than what they were getting before,” Flamion says. “Hopefully we continue down that path.”

Ballwin police chief talks to wounded Officer Mike Flamion at dedication of new house. pic.twitter.com/AzEYJslcWQ — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) May 31, 2017

Ballwin Police Chief Kevin Scott says the shooting of officer Flamion has left its mark on the department. It brought home the reality of what they already knew – there’s no safe place to be a police officer.

Scott says new safety protocols are in place which he can’t discuss, but he will say that Ballwin officers are teaming up more in two-man patrol cars after the shooting.

The home is funded by the Gary Sinise Foundation. It features electric lights, temperature controls and window blinds that can be controlled from Flamion’s laptop computer.

Flamion says the most exciting part about the house is the backyard. He says before he was hurt, he spent a lot of time hanging out on the patio watching the birds.

