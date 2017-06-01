Baby Rhino Moyo Practices Charge in Delightful New Video

June 1, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Black Rhino, Moyo, Saint Louis Zoo, St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis’ newest ADORABLE black rhino baby Moyo is back at it again — stealing our hearts with his cuteness.

The St. Louis Zoo shared a video to its Facebook page Thursday morning showing the “tough guy” practicing his charge.

WATCH (and awwwhhhhhh) below:

“The 2-week-old calf is very active and zookeepers provide him with a variety of toys and enrichment throughout the day. Play is important for baby animals – it’s how they learn the skills they will need as adults,” the zoo writes.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen