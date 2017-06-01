UPDATE: North St. Louis Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured

June 1, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, SLMPD, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)(UPDATED 5:40 p.m.) Police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis that has left two people dead, and a woman and 7-year-old seriously injured.

Two men, mid-to-late-20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Jerry Leyshock.

A woman with “serious gunshot wounds” has been transported to a hospital, police say, and a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the killings are not known.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Beacon and Lillian avenues.

Leyshock is asking for any witnesses to come forward so police can figure out what led up to the gunfire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

