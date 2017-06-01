UPDATE: North St. Louis Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – (UPDATED 5:40 p.m.) Police are on the scene of a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis that has left two people dead, and a woman and 7-year-old seriously injured.

Lt Colonel Jerry Leyshock on shooting at Beacon and Lillian. pic.twitter.com/C4I3lbQsN2 — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) June 1, 2017

Two men, mid-to-late-20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Jerry Leyshock.

A woman with “serious gunshot wounds” has been transported to a hospital, police say, and a 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Anguish among relatives at Lillian and Beacon in north St. Louis where 3 adults are shot dead and a 7/year old girl is wounded. pic.twitter.com/OEDnjwo4DH — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) June 1, 2017

The circumstances surrounding the killings are not known.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Beacon and Lillian avenues.

Leyshock is asking for any witnesses to come forward so police can figure out what led up to the gunfire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

