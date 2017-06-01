Fairview Heights Sales Tax Bouncing Back

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. (KMOX) – With Michael Kors and Payless ShowSource closing stores, Mike Malloy, the head of economic development for the city of Fairview Heights, Illinois says their retail market is still thriving.

Fairview Heights is known as the retain hub of southern Illinois with 3.5 million square feet of retail space, and very little is vacant. Shoppers come from extreme southern Illinois, eastern Illinois and even portions of Indiana. Recently the city approved allowing St. Clair Square to double the number of special events it can hold from 12 to 24.

“One of the reasons that it was doubled is St. Clair Square is emphasizing the festivals, the outside activities that can increase the customers coming to the mall,” he says.

He also says he isn’t worried about Macy’s turning it’s anchor store at an outlet called Macy’s Backstage, because the Macy’s has done very well in that location and there was never a concern it would close.

Malloy says he expects sales taxes to bounce back after being down 2 percent.

“One of the new stores that’s going to be coming on-line, which is Dick’s Sporting Goods, it will literally produce that 2 percent and we’ll be back in the black,” he says.

Malloy says the prior tenant, Sports Authority, which closed about 10 months ago, went through a bankruptcy but tried to keep the Fairview Heights store open. He adds Dick’s Sporting Goods has always wanted to come into the Fairview market. In addition, he says Ruler Foods will be going in next door to Skyzone in early fall this year.

Malloy says sales tax could even come out ahead of last year.

