Mercy, St. Anthony’s Affiliation Offical

June 1, 2017 8:45 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The affiliation between Mercy and St. Anthony’s Medical Center is now official.

The two organizations announced in February they were entering a definitive agreement for an affiliation and have since been finalizing the details. Under the details, St. Anthony’s becomes Mercy’s fifth acute care hospital in the St. Louis area, and the third largest hospital across Mercy’s four states.

Mercy’s executive VP and CHief Operating Officer Mike McCurry will also expand his responsibilities to take on the role of St. Anthony’s president.

