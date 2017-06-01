Merger of 2 Central Missouri Towns to be Finalized

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) – Final preparations are being made nearly two months after residents of two central Missouri towns voted in favor of consolidating the communities.

Representatives from Lake Mykee and Holts Summit met Wednesday to sign some of the last pieces of paperwork needed to make the merger official. The consolidation is expected to be finalized Thursday at the Lake Mykee Board of Trustees meeting, the News Tribune reported.

Village of Lake Mykee President Jim Frazer said the effort to merge the two towns began in 1994, but failed because they don’t have connecting boundaries.

He said the town later began looking south for help after problems arose with its wastewater treatment.

“As the years went on, our wastewater lagoon problem intensified,” Frazer said. “We started to pursue the possibility of moving our wastewater treatment to Holts Summit, which we ultimately did. That’s when the idea of consolidation started to crop up again.”

Because towns legally couldn’t merge without connecting borders, Rep. Travis Fitzwater and Sen. Jeanie Riddle pushed legislation to make the merger happen.

“I have to say, Travis Fitzwater and Jeanie Riddle have been an enormous help in this consolidation,” Frazer said. “They shepherded legislation through the Missouri Legislature that changed certain statutes, making this all possible.”

The political entity of the Village of Lake Mykee will dissolve after its board accepts the results of the April election to merge. Frazer said some of the entities that will stay private include the Lake Mykee homeowners’ association, the lake and parks.

“This has been a very good transaction for Lake Mykee,” he said. “I think we, the board and the residents are all pretty happy about it.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook