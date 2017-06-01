MOJO Beer and Music Festival Comes to Jefferson Barracks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A craft beer and music festival is coming to Jefferson Barracks Park in August.

It’s called the MOJO Craft Beer and Music Festival, and it features mainly alternative rock bands like Lucky Boys Confusion, P.O.D. and Unwritten Law and headliner, St. Louis based Story of the Year. The band is getting ready to release its first new album in seven years.

“We didn’t just want it be like a punk rock show or a metal show or anything. We wanted to be a little all over the place, so it worked out when we got P.O.D. and Unwritten Law. It was cool, like this is a little heavier, this is a little pop-ier, and The Orwells is a great new band that rounds it out on that side,” says lead singer Dan Marsala.

80 craft beers will be available for tasting from the time gates open until 4 p.m. Tickets for the August 19th event are on sale now.

