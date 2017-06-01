New NASA Probe Gets a Look at the Sun

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Next summer NASA will launch a mission to the sun. Via Skype, Space Consultant Bill Harwood says the solar probe will get right up into right into the solar atmosphere and scientists hope it can answer some questions about the sun.

“If you look at the sun outside you see the photosphere, that’s the visible surface of the sun. It’s about 6000 degree Fahrenheit. But if you go up about 300 miles, a very short distance given the size of the sun, that temperature jumps up to millions of degrees. They don’t know what powers that, where that energy’s coming from, how does the corona function, what energizes it, and what’s blowing all that material, the solar wind out into the solar system to effect us and all those other planets,” he says.

NASA held a news conference about the solar probe which today they renamed the Parker Solar Probe, after Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.

