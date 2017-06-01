Overnight Gunfight, Shootings in St. Louis

June 1, 2017 6:40 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Just after 3:30 this morning, what’s believed to have started as a gunfight in Wellston ended at Skinker and Clayton with an accident involving several cars and injuries.

At least one of the cars involved in the shooting was being pursued by police. No other information is being released at this time.

Five more people were also shot since Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis.

An argument over money left one man with non-life threatening injuries, that shooting happened before four yesterday, in the 4100 block of north Grand.

Overnight other shootings on Hamilton and Emerson were also reported.

