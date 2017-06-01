Taxis Reduce Driver Fees, Insurance to Compete with Apps

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Cab companies won’t have to carry as much insurance, or get their vehicles inspected as often, under new rules that are supposed to help them better compete with services like Uber and Lyft.

“A lot of the measures are aimed at reducing the cost of their doing business,” says Tom Reeves, chairman of the Metropolitan Taxicab Commission. He says that includes reducing the minimum level of liability insurance minimum.

That doesn’t sit well with tech entrepreneur Edward Domain.

“You don’t have to take a taxi, you can be minding your own business and a taxicab driver could be driving dangerously and crash into you. Where their insurance ends, if they don’t have enough, you’re going to suffer for it. That’s what happened to me,” he says.

Domain has had years of surgeries after the uninsured ‘Harris Cab’ he was in ran a red light and crashed. Since then, he’s been on a crusade to legalize new-age services like Uber and Lyft. Domain says his surgeries have put him more than $700 thousand in debt.

Another change is that the Taxicab Commission won’t do its own inspections of taxis. They’ll just accept the regular state safety inspection instead. One thing that won’t change – the taxi commission will still require cab drivers undergo a stringent fingerprint background check, something the state law says those new-age services don’t have to do.

