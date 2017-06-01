US Advances to Quarterfinals at U-20 World Cup, Sargent Scores Again

June 1, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea (KMOX/AP)Josh Sargent deflected in the United States’ first goal, in rout to a 6-0 thrashing of New Zealand, to reach the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals.

On Sunday, the U.S. will meet Venezuela, which has yet to concede a goal.

Sargent, a St. Louis native, is tied with Jozy Altidore (2007), Eddie Johnson (2003) and Taylor Twellman’s (1999) for a USA record for most goals at the U-20 World Cup. Sargent’s goal came with a bit of luck as Justen Glad’s initial volley from a corner kick took a slight deflection off the St. Louis-native’s shin before going in.

He also assisted on the Stars and Stripes’ second goal, after heading a ball to forward Jeremy Ebobisse, who then placed a thunderous strike in the top left corner.

The U.S. have reached the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup for a second consecutive time.

