Body of Missing Joplin Girl Found in Creek

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – Newton County authorities say the body of a 12-year-old girl who went missing during a float trip has been found.
The body of Brooke Robinson, of Joplin, was found Thursday in Shoal Creek near Joplin. The body was found about 2 miles downstream from a campground where Brooke was last seen Monday during a holiday outing with her family.
The Joplin Globe reports family members said Brooke fell off a float tube Monday after being hit by a tree branch in Shoal Creek.
The creek had flooded recently but started to recede Thursday, allowing to Redings Mill firefighters to see the body under the water.
