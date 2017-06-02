Body of Missing Joplin Girl Found in Creek

June 2, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: body, creek, drown, Missing

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – Newton County authorities say the body of a 12-year-old girl who went missing during a float trip has been found.

The body of Brooke Robinson, of Joplin, was found Thursday in Shoal Creek near Joplin. The body was found about 2 miles downstream from a campground where Brooke was last seen Monday during a holiday outing with her family.

The Joplin Globe reports family members said Brooke fell off a float tube Monday after being hit by a tree branch in Shoal Creek.

The creek had flooded recently but started to recede Thursday, allowing to Redings Mill firefighters to see the body under the water.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen