Drones out on Delivery for National Doughnut Day

Miami, UNITED STATES: A dozen doughnuts are pictured outside a Dunkin' Donuts store 27 September 2006 in Miami, Florida. Three years after New York City banned smoking in restaurants, health officials are talking about prohibiting something they say is almost as bad, artificial trans fatty acids. The New York City health department announced a proposal 27 September that would bar cooking at any of the city's 24,600 food service establishments using ingredients that contain the artery-clogging substance, commonly listed on food labels as partially hydrogenated oil which would create a huge problem for national fast food chains. Artificial trans fats are found in some shortenings, margarine and frying oils and turn up in foods from pie crusts to French fries to doughnuts. AFP PHOTO/ROBERT SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP/Getty Images)

