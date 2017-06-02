Drones out on Delivery for National Doughnut Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s National Doughnut Day in the US, so why not have a drone drop you a doughnut?
Denver’s LaMar’s Doughnuts hired Drone Dispatch to deliver four boxes of the tasty treats to the city’s mayor and police and fire departments The drone carried the cargo just a block to comply with FAA regulations requiring pilots to keep the drones in sight.
