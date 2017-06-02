Drones out on Delivery for National Doughnut Day

June 2, 2017 8:10 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s National Doughnut Day in the US, so why not have a drone drop you a doughnut?

Denver’s LaMar’s Doughnuts hired Drone Dispatch to deliver four boxes of the tasty treats to the city’s mayor and police and fire departments The drone carried the cargo just a block to comply with FAA regulations requiring pilots to keep the drones in sight.

Don’t forget to check out some of the best doughnuts in St. Louis!

Click here for our full list of top doughnut spots: Best Donuts In St. Louis

