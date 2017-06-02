Ill. Executive Mansion Gets a Makeover

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois first lady Diana Rauner is holding an event to kick off major renovations at the Illinois Executive Mansion in Springfield.
Rauner is board chair of a mansion association that is running a private fundraising campaign to cover the estimated $15 million project. About $14 million has been raised so far. Rauner has planned a morning event to “break ground” on the project.
State officials say construction is expected to last a year and it should reopen in time for the state’s 2018 bicentennial efforts.