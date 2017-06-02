Jax Is Back With St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS – After retiring in October, 14-year NHL veteran Barret Jackman will officially return to the St. Louis Blues as the team’s new development coach, the team announced Friday.

As the team’s development coach, Jackman will primarily be working with the team’s prospects and draft picks, the Blues report, whether they’re playing at the college, junior or American Hockey League Level.

“I actually had conversations with (Blues general manager) Doug Armstrong a couple of years ago about life after hockey,” Jackman said. “Those talks furthered after retirement and ‘Army’ gave me an opportunity in the last couple months of the season to do this job on an interim basis just to see if I liked it. I enjoyed hanging out with the guys, being around the locker room with the Chicago (Wolves) and working with the younger up-and-coming guys.”

He has plans to join the club at the NHL Draft later this month, and will also be working with the team’s prospects at their annual development camp later this summer.

“I always felt as a player that I was pretty good in helping the younger guys, and this is an opportunity to continue to do that without having to get beat up on the ice every day,” Jackman said.

Jackman, who was drafted by the Blues in the first round (17th overall) in 1999, ranks second on the club’s all-time games played list with 803 games, trailing only Bernie Federko (927).

In his final seven seasons as a Blue, Jackman recorded a plus-46 rating, which tied him for 21st in the NHL in that span. He also was one of 15 defenseman to log over 500 hits and 700 blocked shots in that stretch.

