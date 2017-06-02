Lane Closures on Clark Bridge

June 2, 2017 7:10 AM
Filed Under: Clark Bridge, closure, construction, road

ALTON, ILL. (KMOX) – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the Clark bridge-US 67 over the Mississippi River in Alton will be restricted to one lane in each direction during the day beginning Monday, June 12, weather permitting in order to seal the bridge surface.

All southbound lanes will be open Monday through Friday during morning drive time, between 6:00 am and 9:00 am. and all northbound lanes will be open weekly during afternoon drive time hours between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The work is expected to take all month to complete.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen