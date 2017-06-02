Lane Closures on Clark Bridge

ALTON, ILL. (KMOX) – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that the Clark bridge-US 67 over the Mississippi River in Alton will be restricted to one lane in each direction during the day beginning Monday, June 12, weather permitting in order to seal the bridge surface.
All southbound lanes will be open Monday through Friday during morning drive time, between 6:00 am and 9:00 am. and all northbound lanes will be open weekly during afternoon drive time hours between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The work is expected to take all month to complete.