SLU Making Progress on Zika Vaccine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With the start of the mosquito season, St. Louis University researchers say they are making progress on their study of a Zika virus vaccine.
SLU Care’s Dr. Sara George at St. Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development says they are continuing to enroll volunteers in this study that began in November. They have 30 volunteers so far, but 30 more are needed.
“The hope is to have a Zika vaccine that would be ready in case of an emergency by perhaps as early as next year, 2018, and then maybe have one fully licensed by 2020. For Zika vaccine development that’s pretty quick,” she says.
George says she hopes to have preliminary test results available about the safety of the vaccine in a few weeks.
To volunteer for the study, call SLU at 314-977-6333.