St. Louis Uncorked Kicks Off Tonight

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Uncorked, the CBS St. Louis Radio two-day festival, starts this afternoon at the newly renovated Kiener Plaza. National recording artist Gavin Degraw will perform Saturday. Tonight it’s Steve Ewing and Need to Breath. Trish Gazelle on our sister station KEZK loves the atmosphere.
“It’s free to come down and you can purchase whatever food you like. We do have that Budlight Party Plaza area with Sugarfire, so if you want to get a VIP ticket you can get food and drinks all night long,” she says.
St. Louis Uncorked opens at 4 this afternoon and lasts until 11 p.m. and tomorrow from 2 to 11. Uncorked is the first major event to be held at the newly renovated Kiener Plaza and surrounding streets.