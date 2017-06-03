7 Year Old Girl Dies from Gunshot Wound

June 3, 2017 7:27 PM
7 year old girl shot, Nunie Irving, quadruple shooting, Walnut Park East Neighborhood

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) The 7-year-old girl shot in the head in a quadruple shooting Thursday in north St. Louis has died.

The Post Dispatch reports that, according to the little girl’s aunt, she died Saturday with her grandmother at her side.

Deniya “Nunie” Irving had survived extensive surgery to remove the bullet from her head and her family was hopeful she would survive.

Nunie’s parents and another man died in the shooting Thursday at Beacon and Lillian in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The shooter remains at large.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

