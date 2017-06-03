6 Times Albert Pujols Demolished Baseballs in Dramatic Fashion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Albert Pujols is the ninth player in Major League Baseball history to hit at least 600 home runs, as he hit a grand slam Saturday night for the Los Angeles Angels. In nine years with the St. Louis Cardinals, he hit 445 of them.

To celebrate his newest milestone, take a look back at some of his most massive, and clutch homers while playing for St. Louis:

His first career home run:

Three home runs in a comeback victory at Wrigley Field:

The bomb off Brad Lidge to take the lead in ninth inning, in Game 5 of the 2005 NLCS:

Three home runs, including a walk-off:

Home run No. 400, Pujols is the first and only player to reach 400 home runs in under 10 seasons of play:

Three home runs vs Texas in Game 3 of the 2011 World Series:

