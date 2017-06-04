Cards Not Desperate For Impact Bat

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Are the Cardinals looking to trade for a middle-of-the-lineup hitter who major league pitchers fear?

General manager John Mozeliak told KMOX’s Mike Kelly on “Sports on a Sunday Morning” that he’s not ready to give up depth for a slugger, “Certainly, when you look at what we currently have, adding some type of impact bat to our lineup would certainly help, given the fact we aren’t scoring runs and are not getting that big hit. In fairness, though, we thought that was going to be Matt Carpenter, and even Fowler for that.”

Earlier in the radio program, Cards manager Mike Matheny said he won’t try to be a “Junior GM” and demand the front office make a big move for instant offense.

Matheny said they just need a couple of players in the lineup to get hot.

In other notes from the show, John Mozeliak said infielder Jedd Gyorko will rejoin the club for Sunday night’s game in Chicago, after being out on paternity leave. And, he said second baseman Kolten Wong will likely get sent to Peoria (Class A) for a three-game rehab assignment this week.