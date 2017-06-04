FEMA Has Grant Money For Tornado & Flood Victims

Brad Choat (Twitter: @choatsnews) June 4, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: disaster, Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, flood relief, Franklin county, Jefferson County, John Mills, St. Louis County, Tornado relief

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a message for residents of Franklin, Jefferson, and St. Louis counties.

“If you have damage from the recent flooding and severe storms, you may be able to get money you would not have to repay, for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance, and other needs not covered by insurance,” according to FEMA spokesman John Mills.

Mills says the key is to register and see what happens.

He says after registration a FEMA inspector will come out and assess the situation, “All of that information is quickly sent back to FEMA electronically. In most cases, people who are eligible receive money direct-deposited into their bank accounts.”

To register, click here for a link or call 1-800-621-3362 (FEMA).

There are 27 counties included in Missouri’s federal disaster declaration.

