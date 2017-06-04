‘Wonder Woman’ to the Rescue

Hollywood has been anticipating “Wonder Woman,” and she hasn’t disappointed. The early summer movie season of 2017 needed a boost, and this movie has been just the ticket, received well by both critics and audiences alike.

Starring Israeli actress & model Gal Gadot, who is paired with one of the movies hottest new leading men, Chris Pine, “Wonder Woman” was easily the number 1 movie it’s opening weekend taking in $100.5 million and showing strong signs of having good staying power at the box office. It easily out-distanced the number 2 film, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” that took in only $23.5 million.

“Wonder Woman” probably won’t be what you expect. Set in both the real world of WWI in Europe, and a parallel mythological world, the story is told very much from a female perspective and having a female Director, Patty Jenkins, seems to really have helped that aspect. We all know it’s DC comic fiction, but it nonetheless has a very striking realism.

The scripting has Pine playing an American pilot spying behind enemy lines to uncover a sinister, top-secret chemical warfare plot of the Germans. Gadot’s spirited “Wonder Woman” basically joins him in the same mission.

The motion picture combines theology with mythology and displays itself with a nostalgic, historical authenticity that is quite enjoyable. The movie has villains and heroes (plus one major heroine!) and begins far afield from what most will expect. It is by far the very best in this series. Surprisingly, it may be more enjoyed by adults than kids.

Including me.