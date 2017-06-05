Cleanup Underway at Cedar Creek Lodge in Affton After Flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Cleanup is underway at the Cedar Creek Lodge in Affton after this weekend’s flash flooding.
There was about seven feet of water from Gravois Creek that covered cars and sent gasoline and oil-laced water into 24 apartments.
Affton Fire Chief Nick Fahs says the residents did a great job evacuating the buildings as the water quickly rose. He adds people tried to grab as much of the residents’ items after they were evacuated.
There were some residents who did not have any damages to their apartments or items – some weren’t so lucky. Resident Andrew Young’s apartment is fine, but he and his daughter lost their vehicles. He says she only had her car for three months.
There were no injuries reported from the flooding.