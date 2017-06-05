Former St. Louis Rams QB Lands In Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks’ search for some depth at quarterback has led them to journeyman Austin Davis.

Seattle released Jake Heaps to make room on the roster for Davis, who was signed Monday after spending time with the Rams, Browns and Broncos.

The 28-year-old Davis will be added to the backup competition with Trevone Boykin, last year’s No. 2 behind starter Russell Wilson.

Davis is in his sixth NFL season after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2012.

Davis has appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Rams and Browns, including 10 starts. He has gone 236-for-378 for 2,548 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He spent part of last season with Denver.

