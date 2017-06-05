Illinois Lawmakers Pass Pet Protection Bills

June 5, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: adoption, inspection, Pets, Testing

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois lawmakers pass a “beagle freedom” bill.

State Representative Laura Fine of Plainfield says it covers “potential pets” used in laboratory testing.

“The research facility must assess any dogs or cats used in the research and determine if it’s suitable for adoption and if it is, make reasonable efforts to adopt out the animal,” she says.

Another bill to make it through the Illinois General Assembly during its spring session would ban large commercial breeders from selling animals to pet stores, unless the breeders are licensed and inspected by the USDA. They also passed a bill regarding pets and divorce.

